Citi Empowers Middle Office Clients with Flexible Investment Data Delivery

by businesswireindia.com

Citi has upgraded its Investment Book of Record (IBOR) data delivery service to support Middle Office clients operating across multiple trading cycles. The so‑called ‘multi-slot’ IBOR solution can be customised to meet the operational needs of individual clients across their front office locations in various regions, particularly informing start-of-day trading positions and cash forecasts globally.

The enhanced IBOR solution provides clients with positions, traded and settled cash, transactions, instrument master data, foreign exchange rates and cash forecast data driven by regional valuations for listed and OTC assets. The service also includes a historically correct IBOR (HCIBOR) solution which can seamlessly integrate with existing performance and client reporting services.

“The core strength of our offering is the richness of the data, the speed of delivery, and its flexibility to meet clients’ needs, whilst being order management system, custodian and fund accountant agnostic,” said Pervaiz Panjwani, EMEA Head of Custody and Fund Services. “With a comprehensive data model, comprised of over 600 unique data elements including OTC supplemental data, backed up by Citi’s extensive control framework, we can support a wide range of investments and facilitate decision making.”

Citi’s enhanced IBOR data delivery service is now live and available as a standard part of its Middle Office Services. This enhancement coincides with the culmination of multiple years of investment in its middle office platform, a suite of highly automated and integrated capabilities that includes trade processing, asset servicing, OTC valuation and collateral management services, portfolio accounting, and performance and risk reporting.

“As our global clients expand across markets and investment types, they operate in increasingly complex environments,” said Sanjiv Sawhney, Global Head of Custody and Fund Services. “Clients will look to partner with a provider that can solve complex problems, simplify their operations and support their growth.”

With over $21.7 trillion of assets under custody and administration and the industry-leading proprietary network spanning over 60 markets, Citi’s Custody and Funds Services business provides clients with in-depth local market expertise, advanced processing technologies and a wide range of fund services that can be tailored to meet clients’ needs.

###

About Citi:

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005048/en/

Source: Businesswire