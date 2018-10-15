  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
15 Oct 2018, Edition - 1189, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • MJ Akbar files defamation case against prime accuser
  • Zargam Mehdi was known to be close to senior BSP leader Lalji Verma.
  • Kerala HC grants conditional bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal
  • BJP Minister Jaswant Yadav attacks Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of being a Pakistan sympathiser
  • Burqa-clad football coach helps Chennai girls shoot for national goals
  • Union Minister MJ Akbar likely to move the court for filing criminal defamation today
  • Khashoggi has been missing since he stepped inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2
Travel

Newsvoir

Home > Newsvoir

City Witnesses a Mega Attempt to Enter Guinness Records by Children of Brainobrain Kids Academy

by newsvoir.com

October 15, 2018

Over 4000 children from all over India from Brainobrain Kids Academy were trained in Mental Arithmetic at a time – an attempt to break the previous Guinness record of over 1073 participants set by China. The event took place recently (14th Oct. 2018) at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, Chennai.

 

 

Guinness Records by Children of Brainobrain Kids Academy

 

Children between 4 to 14 years from Brainobrain centres countrywide underwent a 40-minutes largest-ever session that exposed them to swift computing abilities in Addition, Subtraction and Multiplication. Starting from Single digits to triple digit numbers ranging from 5 rows to 20 rows of addition & subtraction along with multiplication were performed by children with great speed and accuracy. The session conducted by Mr. Arul Subramaniam, Director, Brainobrain Kids Academy, ended with a 5 minutes test that proved the students super fast computing abilities outdoing the calculators.      

 

This is an attempt to show that our kids are experts in cognitive skills and mental aptitude. Exposures like Guinness will improve their confidence not just in learning but life as well. Brainobrain sharpens their concentration, listening skills, creativity, memory power & imagination. This will help not only in their academics but will be a strong foundation for their future career too. We hope that our attempt will create history in the Guinness Records and Asia Book of Records too,” said Mr. Anand Subramaniam, MD, Brainobrain Kids Academy.

 

Brainobrain is one of the world’s largest institutes in the kids training industry with 950+ centres training over one lakh children a year. Its centres are spread across 38 countries including India, UK, Norway, USA, Canada, Australia, Morocco, Yemen, Ireland, Slovenia, Poland, Macedonia, Libya, UAE, Denmark, Egypt, France, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, New Zealand, Oman, Qatar, Croatia, Nigeria, Kosovo, Zambia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Austria, Czech Republic, Malaysia, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Hungary, Germany and Montenegro. Headquartered in Chennai, Brainobrain Kids Academy Private Limited is a pioneer in empowering children through the mental arithmetic program.

 
Source: Newsvior

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿