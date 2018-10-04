Clash of the Titans, Marriott International Inc. Presents AXN Ultimate Cook-Off

by businesswireindia.com

Marriott International Inc., the largest hospitality chain in the world, and AXN, the destination for best English entertainment shows, have joined hands for a one-of-its-kind association. Together, they are curating a unique culinary showwhich promises a thrilling, action-packed and never-seen-before gastronomic experience for viewers. AXN will exclusively premiere this cook-off on October 12The show will be a nail-biting, high-stakes, head-to-head faceoff between four celebrated chefs from various brands within the Marriott portfolio. The contestants will display their skills through different culinary challenges and will be scored on their versatility, proficiency, and creativity. The winning dish will make it to the menu of more than 100 Marriott International hotels across India.Chef Toine Hoeksel, Senior Culinary Director, Asia Pacific, Marriott International Inc., who leads more than 30 brands under the Marriott family, visited India to judge the cook-off. Other judges included Chef Himanshu Taneja, Culinary Director, India, Marriott International, and famed actor-cum-producer, Chitrangda Singh.Marriott International Inc. and AXN’s partnership will bring to life innovative content as well as memorable guest experiences. Viewers will also get to know 5 celebrated Marriott chefs through vignettes aired on AXN showcasing their expertise and passion for food. Additionally, Marriott International Inc. will be the presenting sponsor for the much-awaited Top Chef Season 14, scheduled to air this month on AXN – Mon-Fri, 9 pm.Passion, combined with a cooking competition, makes for great viewing, so tune in to watch the Drama of Food unfold only on AXN.Source: Businesswire