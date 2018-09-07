Classic Steels Introduces Stainless Steel Vacuum Hot and Cold Flasks and Bottles

by businesswireindia.com

Classic Steels recently introduced stainless steel vacuum flasks and bottles with a guaranteed maintaining of 12 hours for hot and 24 hours for cold beverages. These are useful for the storage of water, tea, coffee, juice, beverage etc. These flasks and bottles are made from highest quality stainless steel and they are rust free with scratch resistant coating. These products are much superior, and provide good value for money, when compared to the other products available in the market. The flasks and bottles are 100% leak-proof and are available in various colours, models & sizes. MRP for 1 litre Classic Steels flask or bottle is Rs. 890 and are offered at good discounted rates through online and retail partners.The Company has also introduced Fruit Infuser cum Water Bottle which preserves antioxidant properties of beverage.Classic Steels was established in the year 1985 by Mr. Kantilal Premji Maru (Giju Bhai). Today, Classic Steels is one of the leading brands in India and largest manufacturers of stainless steel utensils in Mumbai. Classic Steels is an integrated stainless steel utensils manufacturers with a network of about 500 distributors and over 5,000 retail shops spread across India. Classic products are also exported to many Countries.Classic Steels has its 12,000 sq. feet factory situated in Bhayandar, having headquarters situated at CP Tank Steel Market in Mumbai.Classic is a trendsetter in customized stainless steel utensils with proper solutions. Its product range consists of more than 1500 items ranging from Tea Jar, Kitchen Utensils, Baldi – Drum Wedding Sets, Dinner Set etc. Classic was also innovator in the stainless steel utensils by introducing Copper Bottom, Sandwich Bottom, and Induction compatible utensils. Classic products like dinner set, tiffin's, leak-proof dabbas, bottles, etc. are ideal for gifting.Classic is a registered and popular brand. Hence several cases of duplication of its trademark and violation of copyrights have taken place. Thus, Classic was first to introduce Hologram Embossed Stickers applied to its products which gave assurance for originality and quality.Classic was first to offer a lifetime guarantee for its products.Classic Steels has organized Samuhik Vivah and Cricket Tournament as a part of its CSR Activities. Mr. Kantilal Maru of Classic Steels has been honoured with many awards. He has also diversified into the hospitality sector.