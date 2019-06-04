Clovia and Colors TV Enter into a Strategic Collaboration

Clovia, India’s fastest growing lingerie brand, has partnered with Colors TV for an exclusive sleepwear collection called the ‘STARLIT collection’ which will be worn by characters from the TV shows on Colors. The collection was launched in April this year.

Clovia – STARLIT collection

“Women in India are well connected with their favourite daily soaps and the TV stars today have the same influence over lifestyle & fashion choices as Bollywood stars. We are very excited to partner with Colors TV and expand our reach to a vast audience. We are on track to grow 300% YoY and drive growth via such partnerships. It is a one of a kind activity done in our category as well as in TV industry. Till recently, TV stars wore heavy sarees to bed in storylines. We are changing their bedtime looks. With this integration, we expect the audience to get a flavour of our wide range of collection,” said Pankaj Vermani, Founder and CEO, Clovia.

The sleepwear products from the ‘STARLIT collection’ will be worn by the characters in some of the leading shows on the channel like Udaan, ‘Roop-Mard ka Naya Swaroop’ and ‘Ishq Mein Marjawa’. Whenever the characters will appear in Clovia outfits, an Aston band will appear on the screen promoting the collection and directing viewers to Clovia website. The audience will see Clovia looks on their favourite characters several times each month.

About Clovia

Clovia is India’s premier lingerie and sleepwear brand backed by Ivy Cap Ventures and Zurich-based Mountain Partners AG. The company designs, manufactures and sells premium fashion lingerie, innerwear, nightwear, and shapewear. Clovia’s exclusive online outlet in India is called www.clovia.com.

At Clovia, highly skilled designers, fashion experts create exquisite, playful and designer innerwear ranging from bras, briefs, shapewear to nightwear. Sophisticated, sharp and suave, contrasted with flirty, fun and bold prints, and in keeping with international designs and styles, Clovia wants to redefine the Indian lingerie market and help customers choose beyond standard cuts, shapes, and colors. The company’s mantra is – lingerie is a critical part of your wardrobe and it doesn’t need to be drab and boring. The company has been growing at an impressive 100% every quarter and is currently shipping over 5,50,000 units monthly.