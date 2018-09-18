Clovia Launches New Range of Nightwear to Help you Sleep in Style

Say ‘Good Night’ to your old worn-out T-shirts and pajamas if you are still wearing them to sleep. Clovia, India’s fastest growing lingerie brand has launched an all new range of chic and comfortable loungewear that you can relax and sleep in. From naughty and witty quotes to vibrant and quirky prints, the range has it all. Adding a dash of style to your comfort, these pretty night suits are what you need for a stylish snooze.

Clovia – Nightwear collection



Like every new collection by Clovia, this too has been designed keeping the trendy taste of its consumers in mind. With patterns ranging from solids, stripes and florals, and colours from vibrant to pastel hues, Clovia Nightwear collection is in line with the latest in fashion.

The collection has been crafted with soft, breathable fabric that helps absorb moisture and keep you cool in this sultry weather. The line consists of pajamas and capri sets, cool shorts and boxers, sleep tees, and short dresses, for one to choose from. In addition, Clovia’s wide range of nightwear also offers nightgowns, satin robes, babydolls and slinky camisoles, for those sweet guilty pleasures.



Talking about the new product range, Soumya Kant, VP at Clovia, said, “After a hard day’s work, slipping into a good set of night wear to relax and unwind in just elevates your mood. We at Clovia, understand the importance and necessity of the product segment that makes an essential part of our customers’ wardrobe. For this, we bring you a range of night suits, catering to your style without compromising on the comfort. Believing in ‘the more the better’ you can choose from a wide range of tees, boxers, shorts, tops and pajamas, short nighties, camisoles, jumpsuits for a good night’s sleep.”



Available in unique designs and vibrant colors, these snuggable night suits are priced at a starting range of INR 899.



About Clovia

Clovia is India’s premier lingerie and sleepwear brand backed by Ivy Cap Ventures and Zurich-based Mountain Partners AG. The company designs, manufactures and sells premium fashion lingerie, innerwear, nightwear and shapewear. Clovia’s exclusive online outlet in India is called www.clovia.com.

At Clovia, highly skilled designers, fashion experts create exquisite, playful and designer inner wear ranging from bras, briefs, shapewear to nightwear. Sophisticated, sharp and suave, contrasted with flirty, fun and bold prints, and in keeping with international designs and styles, Clovia wants to redefine the Indian lingerie market, and help customers choose beyond standard cuts, shapes and colours. The company’s mantra is – lingerie is a critical part of your wardrobe and it doesn’t need to be drab and boring. The company has been growing at an impressive 100% every quarter and is currently shipping over 500,000 units monthly.