CNIM to Optimize Renewable Heat Production for Nantes District Heating

CNIM, a French international industrial equipment manufacturer and integrator, has entered into an agreement concerning the energy efficiency optimisation at the waste-to-energy plant serving the cities of Nantes and Saint Nazaire, in the North West of France. Under the terms of this agreement, CNIM will install an absorption heat pump to boost the supply of hot water to Nantes.

The delivery is scheduled for October 2019. The new system has been designed to inject 3.1 MW of heat energy into Nantes' district heating system.

2018: Two contracts to upgrade heat networks in France and Switzerland

Prior to this agreement, CNIM won two other major contracts to upgrade the energy efficiency of waste-to-energy plants in France and Switzerland, and to supply district heating networks with renewable energy.

Supplying 30 MW to Basel's district heating network by recovering heat from flue gases (Switzerland)

Recovering low pressure steam from a turbine and supplying 13 MW of heat energy in Brive (France)

CNIM has been improving energy efficiency for more than 60 years

CNIM supplies 1 MW and larger custom heat pumps and chillers to tackle energy efficiency challenges at industrial facilities in numerous sectors, including the oil, petrochemicals, chemical, energy and shipping industries.

This turnkey offering, covering design, construction and maintenance services, dovetails with those of other CNIM Group entities and subsidiaries in areas such as heat process engineering, waste-to-energy and biomass-to-energy solutions, flue gas treatment, thermal power plant renovation projects and industrial boiler plants.

As well as absorption heat pumps & chillers, CNIM provides heat storage systems for district heating operators. These are based on steam or pressurised water tanks that store heat during peak production and release it to the network during peak demand.

