Coca-Cola India Announces a New Addition to Its Leadership Team

- Changes are in keeping with developing business needs and investment in talent development
Coca-Cola India, today announced the appointment of Asha Sekhar
as its Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, India and South West Asia
. In this newly created leadership role, which focuses on the company’s journey towards digital transformation, Asha will build foundations necessary for business growth, drive opportunities and strengthen Coca-Cola India’s digital ecosystem. In addition to her new responsibilities, Asha will continue to lead the media and allied marketing functions.
Announcing the elevation, T. Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia
, said, “Digitalization is disrupting all industries and redefining the ways companies connect, engage, communicate and do business. Asha’s expertise in delivering consumer-focused digital experience will help in our journey towards becoming more relevant and future ready.”
“This new addition to the leadership team of Coca-Cola in India is designed to address developing business needs and reinforces our commitment towards investing in diversity and talent development,” he added.
Asha Sekhar, who will report to Coca-Cola India and South West Asia’s President T Krishnakumar, is a Coca-Cola veteran and has spent over 13 years with the company. In her previous role, as Director – Media, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, she was pivotal in setting up a separate media function to efficiently leverage marketing efforts in an increasingly complex media landscape.
As a core part of the marketing function, Asha has been a significant change agent for driving media strategy. Some of her many significant achievements include, the inception and later scale-up of Samvaad, an in-house digital experience center for Coca-Cola in India, that delivers consumer centricity for Coca-Cola’s brands, company and customers. She has also delivered some ‘industry-first’ pioneering projects and driven strategic media partnerships.
Prior to this, she worked for over a decade with WPP, Universal McCann, Madison and Mudra, managing media businesses for leading brands. She has developed multi-level engagement with all key segments of the dynamic media landscape ranging from technology platforms to content distributors.
