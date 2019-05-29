  • Download mobile app
29 May 2019
Coimbatore

1 killed as tree falls on motorcycle

Covai Post Network

May 29, 2019

Coonoor : In a tragic incident, one person was killed when a big tree fell on the motorcycle on which he was travelling on Mettupalayam-Coonoor Road in the Nilgiris district, Wednesday.

Two brothers, Pradeep and Pradeesh, hailing from Mundur in Kerala and working in a Defence Training institution, were coming here from Coimbatore on the motorcycle to apply for a housing loan, police said.

A big tree fell on a car and the motorcycle, resulting in injuries to the brothers, who were taken by ambulance to government hospital here. However, Pradeep died on the way and Pradeesh was shifted to the Government Hospital in Coimbatore.

Traffic was disrupted for nearly one hour due to the incident.

