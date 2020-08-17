  • Download mobile app
17 Aug 2020, Edition - 1861, Monday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • NCC cadets enthused after PM announces plan for expansion in border, coastal areas
  • Mammoth steps taken to make country self-reliant in defence sector: PM Modi
  • Cricketer Suresh Raina announces international retirement after MS Dhoni bid adieu.
  • Venkaiah Naidu lays foundation stone for housing complex for Rajya Sabha employees
  • Southern leaders are snatched of opportunities by Hindi imposition: Kumaraswamy
  • Non-implementation of PM-Kisan scheme ‘cruel joke’ on Bengal farmers: Governor Dhankhar to Mamata
Travel

Coimbatore

10 deaths take toll to 196, positive cases to touch 10,000 in two days in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 17, 2020

Coimbatore : With 393 cases the district continue to report high number of Covid-19 positive cases, even as 10 deaths today took the toll to 196 so far.

The affected number in the district shot up to 9.362 cases and 2,484 are under treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said here.

Considering the spike, the district is likely to cross 10,000 mark in two days, health department sources said.

In Erode, 137 cases took the total number to 1,582 of which 653 are undergoing treatment and with one death, toll went up to 25 so far.

With 268 cases, including two imported ones, the total went up to 6,185 of which 1,744 are under treatment in Salem, which recorded 77 deaths, two today.

Tirupur also recorded 70 new cases, taking the tally to 1,601 of which 501 are undergoing treatment. With one death, the district so far recorded 48 deaths.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿