10 deaths take toll to 196, positive cases to touch 10,000 in two days in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : With 393 cases the district continue to report high number of Covid-19 positive cases, even as 10 deaths today took the toll to 196 so far.

The affected number in the district shot up to 9.362 cases and 2,484 are under treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said here.

Considering the spike, the district is likely to cross 10,000 mark in two days, health department sources said.

In Erode, 137 cases took the total number to 1,582 of which 653 are undergoing treatment and with one death, toll went up to 25 so far.

With 268 cases, including two imported ones, the total went up to 6,185 of which 1,744 are under treatment in Salem, which recorded 77 deaths, two today.

Tirupur also recorded 70 new cases, taking the tally to 1,601 of which 501 are undergoing treatment. With one death, the district so far recorded 48 deaths.