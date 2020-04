Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 10-year old committed suicide by hanging on the door of the toilet of her house in Meena Estate, reportedly for not being allowed watch television.

Anushka, a 5th standard student of Kendriya Vidyalaya was reportedly scolded by her mother for not helping her in domestic work and continuously watching television.

Upset over this, the girl went to the toilet and hanged with a rope to death and Police are investigating.