10th ANNUAL DAY CELEBRATED AT GITHANJALI PUBLIC SCHOOL

Covai Post Network

Githanjali Public School at Peelamedu, Coimbatore organised its 10th Annual Day – ‘AURA 2022’ on 22.12.2022.

Mr.M.Alagiriswamy, Correspondent of the School delivered the welcome address and traced the various milestones of the institution in the last 10 years. He thanked the committed teachers of the institution for their role in bringing up the school.Mrs S G Kavitha, Principal of the school presented a report on the multifarious programmes organised by the school during the year.

The Chief Guest Dr. B K Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in his address, stated that schools which get the best parents are the ones which progress the most. He said that every child has infinite intelligence and potential and it is the role of education to bring it out and make the child blossom. Parents have as much of a role as the school in shaping the child. His message to the students was to endeavour to reach great heights and always remember the role of our country, our language and our culture in their lives. Students who excelled in sports and academics were given awards and medals.

The most awaited moment, culturals was performed with enthusiasm by Githanjalians from Mont to Grade 11. A vast number of parents and students participated in the event

Mr. M. Alagirisamy Chairman of Githanjali Public school being honoured for his services to education by the Chief Guest Dr. B K Krishnaraj Vanavarayar on the 10th Annual Day of the school. Also seen are Mrs. S. G. Kavitha, School Principal, Mr. M. Palanisamy Industrialist and Dr. Dr. Janani, School Trustee