11 deaths, total cases breach 32,000 in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : With 574 new covid-19 positive cases the total count today reached 32,068 and 11 deaths took the toll to 436.

Of the total, 26,605 patients were discharged and 5,027 under treatment at various hospitals, a state medical bulletin said.

In Erode, 161 new cases took the tally to 6,776 of which 5,570 were discharged and 1,117 under treatment. The total death rose to 89 with report of one death.

Salem recorded 378 fresh cases and the total rose to 19.639 and 2,794 are undergoing treatment, after discharging 16,519 patients.

The death toll rose to 326 with five deaths.

With 137 fresh cases, Tirupur tally gone to 8,180, of which 6,452 were discharged and 1,591 under treatment. With six deaths toll went to 137.