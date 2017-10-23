11-year old girl on way to school attacked

Two motor cycle-borne persons today attacked a Grade VI girl student with a knife, resulting in injury on
her neck.
The incident took place near Avanashi in nearby Tirupur district when 11-year old Kasthuri, daughter of a mill worker, was going to the Government School in Nambipalayam. The duo came from behind and attacked her, police said. She has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Avanashi.
