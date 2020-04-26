  • Download mobile app
26 Apr 2020, Edition - 1748, Sunday
113 Sri Lankan nationals taken by special flight

Covai Post Network

April 26, 2020

Coimbatore : A total of 113 Sri Lankan Nationals stranded at various parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala were taken to their nation by a special flight from the city airport Sunday.

According to police, Sri Lankan national, including students were stranded in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala due to Coronavirus scare and the representatives identified them and brought to Coimbatore.

All of them were sent by Sri Lankan Airlines Sunday morning.

Sri Lanka has identified nearly 1,000 students studying in various parts of India and will soon be taken back in phases, police said. 

