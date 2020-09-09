12 new ambulances to the Coimbatore region

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Municipal administration S P Velumani on Wednesday flagged off 12 new ambulances for the region, specifically for Covid-19.

While nine of the 108 Ambulances, are basic life support vehicles, the other three are four-wheel drives to be mainly used in the hilly areas like Nilgiris, Valparai and Seeliyur Hills.

Velumani also distributed Dr Radhakrishnan Award, along with Rs.10,000 to 13 teachers in the region at the function.

At another function, Velumani distributed face masks to the ration card holders, as announced by the State Government.

With two masks each, 7.14 lakh card holders will benefit and a total of 43.44 lakh masks have been allotted to three municipalities and 37 panchayat unions, it said.

Velumani also performed ground breaking for the Madukkarai Panchayat union office at a cost of Rs.2.67 crore.