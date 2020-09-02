14 more Covid positive cases in Niilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The Covid count in the Nilgiris came down to 14 on Wednesday.

With this the total number of cases now stands at 1667.

Meanwhile one more life was lost yesterday in Ooty, taking the number of deaths to 11 .

While 1339 persons have been cured,317 are undergoing treatment in various medical facilities.

Of the fresh cases four are from Hosatty-Nedugula and two belong to Nedugula.One each are from the Government headquarters hospital in

Ooty and the Government hospital in Kotagiri.