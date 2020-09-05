  • Download mobile app
05 Sep 2020
Coimbatore

149th anniversary of VOC celebrated in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 5, 2020

Coimbatore: The 149th birth anniversary of a freedom fighter from Tamil Nadu V.O. Chidambaram Pillai (VOC) was celebrated on Saturday, at the Central Prison here.

The prison has the oil press which was pulled by VOC during his imprisonment for participating in the freedom struggle by the British rulers and his statue was installed in the hall as a memorial.

Many political party leaders, NGOs, general public and also the prison officials garlanded the statue and paid homage.

VOC had formed Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company (SSNC) and launched local ships from Tuticorin during British rule, by which he was popularly known as ‘Kappalottiya Tamizhan’ (Tamil who operated the ship).

