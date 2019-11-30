15-year old Coimbatore student commit suicide on railway track

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Unable to digest the abuse of parents for getting lesser marks in the test, a 10th standard boy committed suicide by jumping

before the train in the city.

The 15-year old Abineshvar of Ganapati was scolded by his parents on Friday evening for scoring low marks in the examinations.

Since the student did not return home in the night after attending tuition, the parents and relatives searched for him, but of no avail and lodged a missing complaint, police said.

On getting information from police that a body was lying on the track at Peelamedu, the parents rushed to the spot and identified it as that of their son.

Further investigation is on for the real cause of the death, they said.