1,500 beds ready for coronavirus treatment in Coimbatore district: Minister

Coimbatore, Mar 28 : A little over 1,500 beds are ready in various Government run and private hospitals for providing treatment to suspected

coronavirus patients in the district, State Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said on Saturday.

The Government ESI Hospijtal in the city, which was now converted exclusively for Coronavirus treatment has 340 beds, 240 beds in eight upgraded Primary Health Centres in the district, 150 beds in Pollachi Government Hospital, 23 isolation beds in Mettupalayam Government Hospital and 750 beds in various private hospitals, Velumani told reporters here.

Of the 147 people tested with symptoms, only two were tested positive and are undergoing treatment in ESI Hospital, he said..

Stating that steps have been taken to spray disinfectants across the district, with hand pumps, motored pumps and five mobile vans, Velumani said that the administration has taken steps to make available the essential commodities to the people in view of the lock down and Sec.144.

Earlier he distributed Rs 22.9 lakh worth protective gears like masks, gloves to the sanitation workers and reviewed the preparedness to combat the pandemic scare.

The district collector, K Rajamani, Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran, Rural SP Sujit Kumar and Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman and eight AIADMK MLAs participated in the review meeting.

Velumani said that the party MLAs in the district have contributed Rs .five crore to the Government fund.

When asked about the agitation by the migrant workers in the city, seeking food and shelter the minister said that the matter was taken to the attention of the Collector to take necessary action.

Sivakumar of Sri Devi Textiles contributed Rs .one crore to the Government fund to combat the coronavirus. Velumani added.