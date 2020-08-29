  • Download mobile app
29 Aug 2020, Edition - 1873, Saturday
Coimbatore

16-year old boy arrested for sexual assault on minor girl in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 29, 2020

Coimbatore: Police Saturday arrested a teenager boy under POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year old girl two days ago in the city.

According to police, the girl studying un fourth standard had gone to bring firewood and graze the sheep in a bushy area in Cheran MaNagar.

The 16-year old boy also followed her and after cajoling sexually.assaulted her.

As the girl narrated the incident to the parents, they immediately lodged.a complaint with police, who in turn registered a case.under POCSO Act and arrested, they said.

Considering his age, boy was taken admitted to the juvenile school, police added.

