02 Aug 2020, Edition - 1846, Sunday
Coimbatore

167 fresh cases , seven more deaths take the toll to 71

Covai Post Network

August 2, 2020

Coimbatore : With 167 persons testing Covid-19 positive, the total affected in the district rose to 5,230 today.

The district reported seven more deaths, taking the toll to 71, while 1,690 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and houses. a State Medical Bulletin said.

Erode reported 22 cases, including one imported taking the tally to 754, of which 162 are under treatment, with nine deaths being reported.

Salem reported 134, including four imported cases, taking the total affected to 3,804 and 33 deaths occurring so far. 1,166 patients
are undergoing treatment.

With 40 fresh cases, Tirupur tally went up to 949 of which 339 are under treatment while the number of deaths is 13.

