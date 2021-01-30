  • Download mobile app
31 Jan 2021, Edition - 2028, Sunday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra, will always remain part of state: Ajit Pawar
  • Farmers told to vacate Ghazipur protest site connecting Ghaziabad to Delhi
  • Delhi Police chief appreciates way the force handled violence during farmers’ tractor parade
Travel

Coimbatore

17 houses in Ukkadam Alameen Colony demolished

Covai Post Network

January 30, 2021

Share

Corporation officials demolish 17 houses in Alameen Colony, Ukkadam, Coimbatore. In Alameen Colony, Ward 86, Southern Zone, Coimbatore, 26 families had been occupying houses owned by the corporation for more than 50 years. The 26 families were allotted houses in a slum board apartment in Selvapuram Kallamedu area. However, they refused to vacate the houses in the Colony in protest.

In this situation, on the orders of the Commissioner of the Corporation, Kumaravel Pandian, electricity of the houses were cut off a few days ago and nine houses were removed. The residents settled in a slum board apartment in Selvapuram Kallamedu area.

As a result, the remaining 17 houses in the Colony were vacated last week and moved into flats. Following this, on the orders of the Corporation Commissioner, officials led by Town Planning Officer (Project) Ravichandran yesterday demolished the 17 houses.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿