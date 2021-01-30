17 houses in Ukkadam Alameen Colony demolished

Covai Post Network

Corporation officials demolish 17 houses in Alameen Colony, Ukkadam, Coimbatore. In Alameen Colony, Ward 86, Southern Zone, Coimbatore, 26 families had been occupying houses owned by the corporation for more than 50 years. The 26 families were allotted houses in a slum board apartment in Selvapuram Kallamedu area. However, they refused to vacate the houses in the Colony in protest.

In this situation, on the orders of the Commissioner of the Corporation, Kumaravel Pandian, electricity of the houses were cut off a few days ago and nine houses were removed. The residents settled in a slum board apartment in Selvapuram Kallamedu area.

As a result, the remaining 17 houses in the Colony were vacated last week and moved into flats. Following this, on the orders of the Corporation Commissioner, officials led by Town Planning Officer (Project) Ravichandran yesterday demolished the 17 houses.