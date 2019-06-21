17 Students held for trying to burn draft NEP

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The police arrested 17 students belonging to Revolutionary Students Youth Front (RSFY) here today when they tried to burn a copy of the draft national educational policy proposed by the Centre.

The students had gathered at Gandhipuram Bus stand to protest against the policy and raised slogans against NEP whose draft was circulated by the HRD Ministry for suggestions from State governments.

All the students were taken into custody, police said.

Meanwhile, about 200 activists belonging to DMK students wing staged a demonstration seeking to exempt Tami Nadu from NEET and also cancel the three-language formula, police said.

They also raised slogans against the NEP draft and against the Centre and State government, police said.

Later talking to media persons the wing organiser Manojkumar said that the NEET has taken toll of a few lives in the State and in view of this the Centre should immediately exempt the state from it.