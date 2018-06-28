  • Download mobile app

Coimbatore

1,873 students to receive degrees at Karunya Convocation on June 30

Covai Post Network

June 28, 2018

Coimbatore : A total 1,873 students who successfully completed BTech, MBA, MA, MSc, M Tech and PhD will receive the degrees at the18th convocation of the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS) on June 30.

There are 1,428 UG students, 391 PG,10 MPhil and 44 PhD students and two best outgoing students will be honored with Chancellor’s Award, a KITS statement said today.

Dr Anil Bhardwaj, Director of the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, of the department of space, will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

KITS Chacellor Dr Paul Dhinakaran will preside over the convocation and distribute the certificates to graduates. Vice-Chancellor Dr P Mannar Jawahar, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Ridling Margaret

Waller, Registrar Dr.R Elijah Blessing and Controller of Examinations Dr Hepzibah Christinal played a crucial role in this.

