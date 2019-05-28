  • Download mobile app
28 May 2019, Edition - 1414, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Kiran Bedi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Narendramodi
  • If Congress offers chance, ready to be its leader in Lok Sabha: Shashi Tharoor
  • Rajinikanth to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendramodi.
Travel

Coimbatore

19 Bangladeshis arrested for staying illegally

Covai Post Network

May 28, 2019

Coimbatore : Nineteen Bangladeshi nationals were arrested Tuesday in Tirupur, staying without valid documents and claiming that they were hailing from West Bengal.

On information that many Bangladeshis were working in knitwear units in and around Tirupur, police carried out a raid on a company in Sirupuluvapatti and found 19 Bangladeshis working there.

They had come from Bangladesh without proper documents and joined the unit claiming that they hailed from West Bengal, police said.

Seeing the police, a few other Bangladeshi nationals fled from the area.

Further investigations are on.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿