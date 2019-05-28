19 Bangladeshis arrested for staying illegally

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nineteen Bangladeshi nationals were arrested Tuesday in Tirupur, staying without valid documents and claiming that they were hailing from West Bengal.

On information that many Bangladeshis were working in knitwear units in and around Tirupur, police carried out a raid on a company in Sirupuluvapatti and found 19 Bangladeshis working there.

They had come from Bangladesh without proper documents and joined the unit claiming that they hailed from West Bengal, police said.

Seeing the police, a few other Bangladeshi nationals fled from the area.

Further investigations are on.