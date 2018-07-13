19 hurt in road mishap near Irugur

Covai Post Network

Coimatore: As many as 19 passengers were injured when the Kerala-bund bus turned turtle when overtaking a lorry on the National Highway near Irugur on Friday morning.

The Omni van was moving towards Kerala from Andhra Pradesh with 19 passengers, including two women. The driver attempted to overtake a lorry near Irugur and lost control of the vehicle resulting in its turning turtle. It was said to be moving in high speed.

Police and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot. With the help of the residents, they rescued all the passengers and sent them to hospital.