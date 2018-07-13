13 Jul 2018, Edition - 1095, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- ‘Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s threat should not be taken lightly’, says Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman, JKNPP
- Kulgam J&K: Now, an attack on cops, heavy exchange of fire is underway
- Terrorists attack CRPF jawans deployed at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag of South Kashmir. Two CRPF jawans got critically injured
- ‘Don’t forget 1987’, warns Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti
- Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing a women welfare programme in Panchkula when he made the statement
- BJP President Amit Shah is set to visit Telangana today
19 hurt in road mishap near Irugur
Covai Post Network
July 13, 2018
Coimatore: As many as 19 passengers were injured when the Kerala-bund bus turned turtle when overtaking a lorry on the National Highway near Irugur on Friday morning.
The Omni van was moving towards Kerala from Andhra Pradesh with 19 passengers, including two women. The driver attempted to overtake a lorry near Irugur and lost control of the vehicle resulting in its turning turtle. It was said to be moving in high speed.
Police and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot. With the help of the residents, they rescued all the passengers and sent them to hospital.