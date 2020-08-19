Afraid of NEET 19-year old Coimbatore girl dies by suicide

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Afraid to appear for the NEET examination, a teenager girl has committed suicide by hanging in her house in R S Puram in the city.

The 19-year old Subashree, resident of an apartment in East Venkatasamy Road was preparing for the NEET in a private academy and was found mentally upset that the exams will be held in September, police said.

The girl’s mother found Subashree hanging dead in her room Tuesday evening and immediately lodged a complaint to the local police, who rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent to the Government Hospital for postmortem.

Further investigations will reveal what led to the suicide, they said.

Meanwhile, DMK MLA and Urban District part in charge, N Karthik along with North District party in charge, C R Ramachandran visited the house and hospital.

Later Karthik said that party president M K Stalin has expressed deep shock over the incident and directed the party functionaries to visit and condole the bereaved family.

With a few deaths over NEET, the Centra should immediate steps to cancel the NEET examination, Karthik said.