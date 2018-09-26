  • Download mobile app

26 Sep 2018

2.35 tons of banned tobacco products worth Rs.13.7 lakh seized

Covai Post Network

September 26, 2018

Coimbatore : In a major haul, Food Safety Officials have seized 2.35 tonnes of banned tobacco products valued at Rs.13.72 lakh from a godown in Annur, about 35 Kms from here.

The products, in 18 brand names including gutka, Hansa, Pan Parag, were seized during a raid at a godown in Annur last night, following a tip off, police said today.

Police also impounded a SUV valued at Rs.three lakh and a two-wheeler worth Rs.50,000 used for the transporting the banned products, they said.

One persons was taken into custody for interrogation and search was on for two others, police added.

