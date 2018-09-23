20 workers arrested for protesting against Karunas arrest

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : At least 20 workers of Mukkulothor Pulipadai were arrested, when they attempted to stage a demonstration in the city protesting against the arrest of its leader and MLA, Karunas in Chennai.

According to police, the workers raised slogans against the arrest and demanded that police withdraw the case, as he was falsely foisted against Karunas.

The arrest was against the freedom of speech, they said and even as they were proceeding to march near a statue of Muthuramalinga Thevan in Kurichi,police arrested them.