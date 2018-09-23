23 Sep 2018, Edition - 1167, Sunday
FLASH NEWS:
- Prasad said that the Congress has forgotten Bofors, 2G, and 3G and now he has the audacity of questioning the PM
- Former Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s lawyer did not oppose custody
- ‘Now this fertilizer plant will be symbolic of our success’, says PM Modi
- PM Narendramodi lays foundation stone of Talcher Fertilizer Plant, addresses public meeting
- 3 SPOs killed in Valley, India calls off talks with Pakistan
- India third worst hit in world by terror, after Iraq and Afghanistan: US data
- CBI chief Alok Verma, special director Rakesh Asthana in ugly public spat
- Franco Mulakkal has been discharged from medical college
- Sources suggest that Bishop Franco Mulakkal is likely to be arrested today
- Terrorists abduct, kill three policemen in Kashmir
20 workers arrested for protesting against Karunas arrest
Covai Post Network
September 23, 2018
Coimbatore : At least 20 workers of Mukkulothor Pulipadai were arrested, when they attempted to stage a demonstration in the city protesting against the arrest of its leader and MLA, Karunas in Chennai.
According to police, the workers raised slogans against the arrest and demanded that police withdraw the case, as he was falsely foisted against Karunas.
The arrest was against the freedom of speech, they said and even as they were proceeding to march near a statue of Muthuramalinga Thevan in Kurichi,police arrested them.