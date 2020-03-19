200 churches, 150 educational institutions asked to take preventive measures

Covai Post Network

All necessary preventive measures are taken in all 200 churches and 150 educational institutions, hospitals and hostels coming under CSI Coimbatore Diocese.

Disclosing this to reporters here Wednesday, Bishop, Timothy Ravinder said the Diocese consists of eight Revenue districts such as Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Nilgiris, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.

Circulars have been sent to all the churches and institutions on awareness and immediate preventive measures about the Corona Virus, after receiving guidelines from the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on March 16,he said.

The members who suffer with cough and fever should participate in the Church Services and Communion Service only after getting the advice of the doctor, he said.

Medical advice is given to the students of the schools and colleges through proper Medical Officers.

The Diocese extend all support and co-operation to all the preventive measures taken by the Indian Government and the Tamil Nadu Government in this regard, he said.

Meanwhile, a Krishna temple in Kethi in Nilgiris district performed special pooja, by place 108 types of herbs, to save the people from Coronavirus.

With six priests performing pooja , the people were given food and herbal medicine.