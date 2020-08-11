2000 persons engaged in Nilgiris relief works

D.Radhakrishnan





Udhagamandalam: About 2000 persons are engaged in various forms of relief works,necessitated by current spell of heavy rains,in different parts of the Nilgiris ,said the district collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya on Tuesday.

She was speaking after inspecting the relief works in progress at Emerald near here. Pointing out that among them were over 500 police personnel,about 300 fire and rescue services staff and workers of various other departments,she said that 120 state and central disaster management workers were camping in the Nllgiris to rescue people in distress. Around 160 workers including 42 from Kodaikanal are engaged in setting right power related problems created by the heavy rains and strong winds.

While six relief camps were functioning in Gudalur,five have been set up in Ooty and Pandhalur taluks and four in Kundah taluk.1235 affected persons have been accommodated in those camps.

164 persons from places like Bellithala, Indhranagar,Vinobajinagar,Nehrunagar, Kaatukuppai and VOC nagar have been evacuated.

In accordance with a directive of the Chief Minister steps will be taken to rehabilitate them. Green houses with proper infrastructure will be constructed for them,this financial year.

Ms.Divya distributed Rs.4200 each to 30 families,under the Disaster Relief Fund,for repairing their partially damaged houses.

Among those present were the Project Officer,District Rural Developnent Agency Ms.Getsy Leema Amalini,the Revenue Divisional Officer

Dr.Suresh and Block Development Officers Mr.Ramesh Krishnan and Mr.Chandrashekar