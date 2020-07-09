  • Download mobile app
09 Jul 2020, Edition - 1822, Thursday
20,000 saplings planted at Vellalore RAF campus, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 9, 2020

Coimbatore : In view of increasing the green cover in the city, Chandrans Yuva foundation in association with 105 RAF (Rapid Action Force)
planted about 20,000 saplings in the RAF campus Vellalore.

The wonderful “Go green”, “Grow green”, initiative was organized successfully following proper social distancing, wearing mask, sanitizing in the grounds, a Foundation release said today.

Dr Manimeghalai Mohan, Founder and Managing Trustee, SSVM Group of institutions, Jayakrishnan, 105 Rapid Action Force (RAF) Commandant; Vidya, 105 RAF- Women empowerment, were the Chief Guest at the function.

The Foundation Chairperson and CEO, Shasikala said that saplings were planted, following proper methods.

