  • Download mobile app
19 Aug 2020, Edition - 1863, Wednesday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • PM Narendra Modi to announce results of ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’ on August 20
  • Coronavirus pandemic now driven by younger adults: WHO
  • Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner; to join ADB as vice president
  • NCC cadets enthused after PM announces plan for expansion in border, coastal areas
  • Mammoth steps taken to make country self-reliant in defence sector: PM Modi
  • Cricketer Suresh Raina announces international retirement after MS Dhoni bid adieu.
  • Venkaiah Naidu lays foundation stone for housing complex for Rajya Sabha employees
  • Southern leaders are snatched of opportunities by Hindi imposition: Kumaraswamy
  • Non-implementation of PM-Kisan scheme ‘cruel joke’ on Bengal farmers: Governor Dhankhar to Mamata
Travel

Coimbatore

21 gun salute to policeman who died of covid-19 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 19, 2020

Coimbatore: The body of a policeman, who died of Covid-19 disease, was laid to rest with 21 gun salutes at a burial ground in the city Wednesday.

The 30-year old police constable (Minhajuddin) was working in Kamanaickenpalayam in Tirupur district and was admitted after testing
Covid-19 positive to  the ESI  Hospital here Tuesday.

However, without responding to treatment he died this afternoon.

Since there was no possibility of taking the body to his native place.Anamalai, over 60 KMs from here, the department decided to inter the body here.

Accordingly, the body was buried with Islamic tradition at Haider Ali Tipu Sultan Burial Ground at R S Puram in the city

A 21 gun salute was accorded to the departed soul.

The police man, who was enlisted in 2013, leaves his wife and one and half year old boy. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿