21 gun salute to policeman who died of covid-19 in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: The body of a policeman, who died of Covid-19 disease, was laid to rest with 21 gun salutes at a burial ground in the city Wednesday.

The 30-year old police constable (Minhajuddin) was working in Kamanaickenpalayam in Tirupur district and was admitted after testing

Covid-19 positive to the ESI Hospital here Tuesday.

However, without responding to treatment he died this afternoon.

Since there was no possibility of taking the body to his native place.Anamalai, over 60 KMs from here, the department decided to inter the body here.

Accordingly, the body was buried with Islamic tradition at Haider Ali Tipu Sultan Burial Ground at R S Puram in the city

A 21 gun salute was accorded to the departed soul.

The police man, who was enlisted in 2013, leaves his wife and one and half year old boy.