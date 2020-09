Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 21-year old youth was Friday

arrested under POCSO on charges of impregnating a minor girl in Anamalai in the rural limits.

As the 17-year old girl complained of stomach ache, the parents took her to a hospital, where the test results showed that the girl was seven months pregnant, police said.

The shell-shocked parents lodged a complaint with All Women Police Station Pollachi, 40 Kms from here, based on which police arrested Nagaraj, a labourer, early Friday.