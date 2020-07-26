220 fresh cases in CBE, Salem crosses 3,000

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district witnessed 220 Covid-19 positive cases, taking the tally to 3,459, while Salem crossed the 3,000 mark today, with 162 fresh cases.

Of the 3,459 cases, 1,929 patients were discharged, 1491 are under treatment and 39 deaths have been reported so far in the District,

according to a State Medical Bulletin.

Erode reported 34 cases taking the total active cases to 618, of which 443 were discharged and 167 are under treatment, while the number of deaths was eight .

In Salem of the total 3,001 cases, 2,084 were discharged and 894 are under treatment, with 23 deaths.

Tirupur reported 32 cases today, taking the tally to 700 of which 380 were discharged, with 314 patients undergoing treatment. The district has recorded six deaths so far.