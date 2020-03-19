23-year woman college student quarantined, five under observation in Coimbatore GH

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 23-year mold woman college student, who had returned from Bengaluru, was Wednesday admitted to the Government Hospital here, with suspected symptoms of Coronavirus.

The student had returned to her native place at Kangeyapalayam in the district some days ago, after the private college declared holiday due

to the disease, and she developed cough and cold and was taken to Government hospital in Sulur on the outskirts early Wednesday.

With suspected symptoms, the student was then shifted to Government Hospital here, and admitted to the special ward, where she is being treated, after sending blood sample and swab toKing Hospital in Chennai.

Apart from the student, five more persons are under observation for the disease in Government Hospital and ESI hospital here.

Meanwhile, a 35-year old youth from Udumalpet in Tirupur district, who returned from Singapore and quarantined in ESI Hospital on Monday ast,

tested negative and discharged and asked to be inside home for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the district collector, K Rajamani Wednesday inspected the preventive measures taken by the medical team in Walayar, bordering Kerala.

Rajamani said in a release that there are nine check posts bordering Kerala and all vehicles and passengers under strict screening to prevent

the spread of Covid-19, an official release said.

In the meantime, Nilgiris District collector, J Innocent Divya told reporters in Udhagamandalam that there was no no coronavirus case reported in in the district.

However, one person, who returned from Kozhikode in Kerala was quarantined in the Government Hospital, as a preventive measure as he developed cough, she said.

She also requested the media not to sensationalise the disease and publish only official version, as people are already panic due

to pandemic.