234 covid-19 patients cured by Siddha medicine system: Minister

Coimbatore : A total of 234 Covid-19 patients were totally cured by Siddha medicine system in this district, Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said on Thursday.

The government has opened a special ward for Siddha system in Codissia Centre here, where 317 patients were admitted in the last one month, Velumani said after a review meeting on Coronavirus situation, with senior officials of various departments.

While 234 patients were discharged after they were completely cured, 83 are undergoing treatment and will be discharged soon, he said.

Stating that a little over 1.72 lakh persons were tested in the district of which 10,158 were positive and admitted to various hospitals, he said that 7,811 were recovered from the disease and 2,130 are under treatment.

However, there were 217 deaths, majority of them with co-morbidities, Velumani said.

The district has 5,618 beds to attend the Covid-19 patients in the district, including 1,748 in government hospitals and 1,950 in private hospitals.

Velumani also said that the government, as part of financial assistance, has given rs.10,000 each to 5,580 street vendors with proper identify cards so far.

The district collector, K Rajamani, Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran, SP Arularasu, Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital dean, Kalidasu were among the officials present in the meeting.