Udhagamandalam: 24 persons,mostly in rural parts of the Nilgiris,were found to be Covid positive, according to a press statement released here on Sunday,by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

Of them 11 were from Karikalvalai in Nanjanad panchayat.

While five belonged to Kappachi,two were from Gandhinagar in Kil Kotagiri.

With today’s count the total number of Covid positive cases in the district has gone up to 1057.