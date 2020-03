Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 2,400 tonnes rice from Food Corporation of India in Andhra Pradesh were brought to Salem railway station, as part of carrying essential commodities during the lock down period.

The rice bags in 42 wagons reached the station in the morning and unloaded by workers by following social distancing.

All the workers were provided with masks and sanitizers and were thermal scanned before unloading.