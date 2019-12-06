25 arrested for protest in Mettupalayam granted bail

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 6 : A court here Friday granted bail to all the 25 persons, arrested on December two for protesting seeking arrest of the land owner of the compound wall which collapsed on houses claiming 17 lives

in Nadur village in Mettupalayam in the district.

A total of 25 persons from a large number of agitators, including Tamil Puligal President, Nagai Thiruvalluvan were arrested for staging demonstration in Mettuplaayam and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. There was a massive agitation in and around the Government Hospital at Mettupalayam where the bodies were kept, which prompted to Police to resort to mild cane charge to disperse the crowd and arrested 25 persons,

including the leaders of the pro-Dalit outfits.

As the bail application came for hearing before the District Munsif and Judicial Magistrae Court, Magistrate PM Raikhana Parveen, granted bail to all of them.