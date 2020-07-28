25-foot long ‘Vel’ on electric pole creates a flutter

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Amid the ongoing wordy duel between believers and non-believers of Lord Muruga, a 25-foot long Vel (Spear) was found

tied to an electric pole in Nanjundapuram in the city.

Those who installed the pole made of light metal had also written +Vetrivel Veereavel+ (victorious spear – brave spear), a normal chant of the devotees, on the road.

Taken by surprise by the development,some people had also started worshipping the vel and offering camphor to it.

The incident was the latest in the series of incidents reported after the targeting of

‘kandha sashti kavasam’,a hymn chanted in praise of Lord Muruga,by an outfit called Karupar Kootan through a You Tube channel.

Such graffiti on the roads are fast becoming a common sight in various parts of the city,police said and added that appropriate action was being taken.

They pointed out that over 50 members of BJP Youth Wing, majority of them women had drawn the symbol on their forearms and raised slogans,at a public place, condemning the Karuppar Kootam.

They also sang devotional songs in praise of Lord Muruga, police added.