270 fresh cases in CBE, total crosses 3,200

Coimbatore : The district today witnessed the highest ever spike of 270 Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total affected persons to 3,237.

The district which recorded the highest of 238 cases two days ago continues to record more than 100 a day for the last 12 days.

A total of 1,373 patients are under treatment in various hospitals and residences, a State Medical Bulletin said.

Erode reported 22 fresh cases and 148 patients are under treatment, Salem reported 112 cases and 778 affected are undergoing treatment.

Tirupur has also reported 51 positive cases and under treatment are 306 patients.