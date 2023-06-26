2nd Permanent Service Project on behalf of Hill City Alliance Club

Covai Post Network

Alliance Club of Coimbatore Hill City inaugurated its First Permanent Project for the Year 2023-24 at Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple namely Toilet Block for the utility of Devotees visiting to the temple. The Permanent Project was donated by our Region Chair Person & Director of Hill City namely Ally. Priya S GIRI which costs about 4 Lacs. The project got inaugurated by our District Governor Ally. Dr. V. SRINIVASAGIRI in the presence of Hill City’s President Ally. Dr. T. S. Kuttan, Secretary Ally Kumaresan Mylsamy, DC Ally. S. Prabhakaran, Ally. Nitish District Coordinator ( LMF – SLF Meet ), ZCP Ally. Sadeesh Kumar, President Of Victorious Secret Ally. Vijayalakshmi Shanmuganathan, Treasurer Ally. Jayashree Shyamsundar and CS Dr. Gomatheeswaran with his family. From Temple Management, Mr. Rangarajan attended and facilitated the Eve.