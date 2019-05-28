2nd postmortem conducted on accountant’s body

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A second postmortem was conducted on the body of Palanisamy, an accountant with Martin Group of companies, who was found dead in a pond near Karamadai under mysterious circumstances a few days ago.

Palanisamy was grilled by Income Tax officials during the raids on Martin group of companies, for two days and on May 5 morning he was found dead in the pond 35 kms from here.

Though police registered a suicide case, suspecting foul play his family sought a judicial probe into the incident based on which Chief Judicial Magistrate ordered an inquest and appointed Magistrate Ramadhas a week ago.

As the postmortem report was not satisfactory to the family, Ramadhas ordered for a second postmortem, which was conducted this morning.,

Dr Sampathkumar of Sri Ramachandra Hospital, Chennai carried out the four and half hour postmortem in the presence of Dr Rajesh and Dr Gokul Ram of Kanyakumari and Salem government hospitals, under the supervision of the magistrate, police said.

The family members wanted to expedite the case and asked for stringent action against those persons who abetted the suicide or those who reportedly murdered Palanisamy and refused to accept the body till the guilty were brought to book, police said