300 per cent increase in freight revenue in Salem division

Coimbatore, Nov 20 : With 300 per cent increase in the freight ,earning in the first seven months of the fiscal, Salem Division of Southern Railway is exploring various measures to further increase the revenue.

As part of the strategy, the division flagged off a first freight rake from Sankgiri Durg to Vanjipalayam Station in Tirupur-Coimbatore section, the cargo from Indian Cements Ltd, Sankari.

The division has earned Rs.142.93 crore as freight charges from April to October this year, as against Rs.47.40 crore reported during the corresponding period last year, a 300 per cent increase.

The division has 12 Goods sheds and 16 private siding and is exploring various measures to increase the freight earnings (Goods earnings), Divisional Railway Manager, U Subba Rao said at the flagging off function.

As part of measures, BPCL has opened their new terminal at Irugur station near Coimbatore last year, a divisional release said.

Indian Cements has assured to move around 15 rakes in a month, which will fetch Rs.45 lakhs towards revenue, it said.

Division is transporting Cement, Iron and Steel, Petroleum products to various destinations and is also offering schemes like Station to Station rates, Freight forwarder scheme, Traditional empty flow directions to boost the freight earnings.