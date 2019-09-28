320 recruits attested to Madras Regiment Centre

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 320 recruits were Saturday attested to the Madras Regiment Centre, the oldest Infantry Regiment of Indian Army, at Wellington in the Nilgiris district.

The recruits went through 46 weeks of tough training and the attestation saw their dream come true, when they wore olive greens and marched past the prestigious enclosure drill square at the historic Shringesh Barrack, an official release said here.

Chief Instructor (Army) Defence Service Staff College, Major General N S Raja Subramani reviewed the attestation parade, it said.

Congratulating and appreciating the recruits for achieving higher standards of drill, he lauded the effort of the Regiment Centre to improve the standard of training to such a higher level.