Udhagamandalam: The number of Covid infections, in the Nilgiris ,was a frightful 35 on Thursday.

It took the total to 1120, with four from yesterday’s count being moved to that of other districts.

Of the new infections,15 were from Banahatty,five were from some parts of Kotagiri including Kerben and five from Coonoor. Anikorai accounted for three.