355 cases for violating lock down regulation, over Rs.79,000 fine collected

Coimbatore : Police have registered 355 cases for violating the lock down regulations including not maintaining social distancing and

not wearing face masks for two hours from 3 PM yesterday.

In the process Rs.79,400 were collected as penalty, police said.

Police carried out check in West zone of the city and collected Rs.23,600 after registering 118 cases, while 40 cases yielded Rs 8,000 as fine from Central zone.

While 135 were registered in South zone, resulting in penalty of Rs.27,000, Rs.20,800 were collected as penalty in East zone after

registering 62 cases, they said.