Covai Post Network

Fighting through and winning the battle of cancer is not something easy as being said; it does demand lot of physical and mental strength from the patients which cannot be described by anyone who has not gone through the journey.To honour such survivors and to get a glimpse of their successful journey, Coimbatore Cancer Foundation is celebrating the 35th National Cancer Survivor’s Day at Kasthuri Sreenivasan Art Gallery and Museum, Avinashi road, Coimbatore on June 4, 2022. Cancer survivors and patients from various cities across Tamil Nadu treated from different hospitals are invited to participate in the celebration and share their personal experiences to motivate each other. The chief guest for the occasion, Dr. S. Sadhasivam, Former director (Biotechnology)TNAU, Former Dean KCT, Coimbatore will be enlightening the day with his presence along with Coimbatore Cancer Foundation trustees, Mrs. Sailaja and Mr. N.K. Velu. A variety of productive activities( Survivors talk, Lifestyle modification for survivors with panel of discussion, Laughter therapy) and cultural activities ( Instrumental music, dance, skit)are scheduled for the day starting from 9.00am to 1.30pm followed by lunch for all the participants from 1.30pm onwards.